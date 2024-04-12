ADVERTISEMENT
Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victims were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment.

The Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit, William Manga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, on Friday that the accident occurred at 8:20 pm.

He said that the command received information on the accident at 8:25 pm and its men arrived at the scene at 8:30 pm.

“The accident occurred at Car Wash, Itoga Junction axis of the Badagry Expressway. It involved an unknown car driver.

“The victims sustained various degrees of injury and fractures,” he said.

Manga said that the victims were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment. He said that ₦6,980 was recovered from the victims. The unit commander urged pedestrians to be more careful while crossing expressways.

Manga appealed to motorists to observe speed limits and other traffic rules and regulations.

