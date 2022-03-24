He calls me a snake from Marine Kingdom - Divorce- seeking wife fumes

“My husband refused to take responsibility in the house as a husband and a father; I am the one doing everything – house chores, payment of house rent, .feeding, and all others.

“When I talked to him about the matter, he will start insulting me; he said I am ‘a snake from the marine kingdom’”.

”I want a divorce; I cannot continue to live with someone who has this kind of notion about me,” she fumed.

She also begged the court not to grant custody of the only child of the marriage to her husband, on moral grounds.

She expressed fears that the child might pick certain unwholesome behaviours from him.

However in his defence, the respondent, Mr Atega, denied all the allegations and begged the court not to grant his wife’s prayers.