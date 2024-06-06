Gunmen unleash mayhem in Plateau, kill pastor and wife in cold blood

The pastor identified as Dauda Dalyop was gruesomely murdered with his wife, and three other persons on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Sam Jugo confirmed this development in a statement circulated to his kinsmen.

The statement read: “Dear kinsmen, We woke up this morning to another sad one. In the middle of the night of June 2, 2024, criminal invaders attacked and killed five of our residents in cold blood at Ari Songo (Songo’s House), Kimakpa, Kwall District. The criminal elements who came in their numbers with heavy weaponry killed Pastor Dauda Dalyop, 63 years (Assemblies of God Church, Kwall); Chummy Dauda, 57 years; Chwe Ajuhs, 26 years; Joshua Kusa, 45 years; Rikwe Doro, _43 years.

“Two persons were severely injured and are currently undergoing treatment at home. Troops of Operation Safe Haven were instantly mobilised to avert further genocide. There’s uneasy calm in Kwall District as of press time.

“This sad incident came just two days after some disgruntled elements ambushed some Rigwe youths on a motorcycle while returning from Gero mining site and killed instantly Irmiya Musa Timbi and severely injured one other.

“We use this medium to further appeal for calm to enable the security agencies to carry out their investigations. We should upscale our vigilance, avoid night movements to distant destinations and suppress the urge for reprisal or taking the law into our hands and give the security agencies the benefit of the doubt.

"As much as we are quite saddened by this condemnable incident, we cannot afford to aggravate the situation by seeking self-help at this time. We call on the security agencies to do the needful by fishing out the culprits so that the affected will see justice being served as that’s the only way to restore the confidence of our people.”