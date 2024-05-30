ADVERTISEMENT
3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

Bayo Wahab

The gunmen also razed the soldiers’ patrol van and the outpost ablaze before leaving.

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

According to TheNation, the soldiers were killed at the army outpost located on the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in Aba North local government area.

It was reported that the gunmen made away with guns belonging to the soldiers.

The Nigerian army has not yet confirmed the attack but a viral video on social media suggested that military personnel have been deployed to the area where the soldiers were attacked.

Details later…

