Gunmen attack Plateau varsity – official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen attack Plateau varsity – official (Illustration)

The school authority said that some gunmen invaded the female hostel of the institution in Bokkos between Tuesday night and Wednesday but there was no abduction.

Mr John Agams, the Public Relations Officer of the institution confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Agams said that the criminals attacked the institution to kidnap students but they were repelled by the local security men in the university.

”It is true that gunmen attempted to kidnap some of our students, but the attempt was repelled by our local security men.

”In the process, one student was injured, but no student was abducted.

”The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benard Matur, is currently at the school premises and appealing to students to be peaceful,” he said.

However, the police command in the state has yet to comment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

