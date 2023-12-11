ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen abduct Cross River traditional ruler at his residence

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that an aide to the traditional ruler was shot dead in the process of the kidnapping.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an aide to the traditional ruler was shot dead in the process of the kidnapping. The spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident but said details were unknown to her as at press time.

A source who, however, said the traditional ruler’s aide was killed as he tried to prevent his principal from being abducted. Akpabuyo, notorious for criminal activities, is less than 15 kilometres from Calabar, the capital city of the state.

Meanwhile, Prof Patrick Egaga of the University of Calabar (Unical) has been released by his abductors after 26 days in captivity. Egaga who is Unical’s Director of Servicom, was abducted in the institution’s Staff quarters after which his abducted demanded for a ransom of ₦50 million.

NAN reports that Calabar and its environs have witnessed increase in cases of abduction in the past few months. The targets for abduction are usually lecturers, lawyers, medical doctors, clergymen and high profile individuals.

