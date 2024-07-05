Father tortures, starves 5-year-old son for 3 days, good Samaritan rescues him

Spokesperson of the command, CSP Ahmed Wakil disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi. He said that the incident was reported to the police by a good Samaritan who found the boy lying unconscious on the ground shackled.

According to him, on receipt of the information, a team of detectives led by CSP Mubarak S. Baba DPO D’ Division (Dutsen Tanshi) moved to the scene and rescued the boy.

“During an interview, the victim Identified himself as Hussaini Abubakar. He revealed that he was treated inhumanely by his biological father.

“The boy further stated that he was incarcerated with the exception of all humane treatment by the father for many days which he cannot specify and also spent three days without eating,” he said.

Wakil said the police arrested the father for the alleged offence of child abuse, who also claimed to have confined the minor to restrict him from stealing their neighbour’s valuables.

“That his father was advised to do so by his friend. The police criminal investigation department would investigate discreetly to get to the crux of the matter and other motives surrounding the dastardly act,” Wakil added.

The police spokesperson, however, appreciated the public for their cooperation and for being vigilant to sanitise and fish out the bad eggs from society.

Meanwhile, the command has also arrested two suspects of rape in the Bauchi metropolis. The suspects included a 28-year-old man who was said to have lured a 9-year-old girl of the same address into his room while she was on an errand and allegedly forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“The second suspect, a 67-year-old man, also reportedly lured girls of 17 and 16 years both of the same address into his room and had carnal knowledge of them.

"Thereafter, he gave me ₦500. The victims stated that he had carnal knowledge of them up to five times,” Wakil stated.