Erelu Okin: Court jails host 2 years for sharing petrol at party

Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi gave the verdict after Erelu Okin pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 25, 2022 coupled with evidence by prosecution.

According to a statement by the Lagos Ministry of Justice on Friday March 25, 2022, Ogundate held that prosecution proved its case against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt.

Recall that Erelu Okin was first arraigned on March 14 after video from her installation party surfaced online wherein a stack of 10-litre kegs with petrol contents were lined up as gifts for guests in attendance.

The Lagos state government also sealed off Havillah Event Centre in Oniru, venue of the said party.

She had earlier pleaded guilty on first arraignment, however, she changed her plea to guilty on Thursday when thee case was called for a hearing again.

Erelu Okin was sentenced to three months in prison or N15, 000 fine on count one of the three-count charge.

She bagged one year for or N500,000 fine on the second count and the magistrate also sentenced her to one year imprisonment or N500,000 fine on the third count.