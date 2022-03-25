RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Erelu Okin: Court jails host 2 years for sharing petrol at party

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

She had earlier pleaded guilty on first arraignment, however, she changed her plea to guilty on Thursday when thee case was called for a hearing again.

Erelu Okin: Court jails host 2 years for sharing petrol at party
Erelu Okin: Court jails host 2 years for sharing petrol at party

Lagos socialite, Chidinma Ogbulu, aka Erelu Okin has been sentenced to two years and two months in prison for sharing petrol as souvenir to guests at her party.

Recommended articles

Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi gave the verdict after Erelu Okin pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 25, 2022 coupled with evidence by prosecution.

According to a statement by the Lagos Ministry of Justice on Friday March 25, 2022, Ogundate held that prosecution proved its case against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt.

Recall that Erelu Okin was first arraigned on March 14 after video from her installation party surfaced online wherein a stack of 10-litre kegs with petrol contents were lined up as gifts for guests in attendance.

The Lagos state government also sealed off Havillah Event Centre in Oniru, venue of the said party.

She had earlier pleaded guilty on first arraignment, however, she changed her plea to guilty on Thursday when thee case was called for a hearing again.

Erelu Okin was sentenced to three months in prison or N15, 000 fine on count one of the three-count charge.

She bagged one year for or N500,000 fine on the second count and the magistrate also sentenced her to one year imprisonment or N500,000 fine on the third count.

The Lagos State government has aid the socialite violated Section 251(1), 168 (1), 244 of the Criminal Law of the state, 2015, and Section 195 (2)(b) of the Environmental Management Protection Law of the state, 2017.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cry not for departed saint, Adeboye charges faithful at CPM pastor’s funeral

Cry not for departed saint, Adeboye charges faithful at CPM pastor’s funeral

Why Asiwaju is suitable for presidency – APC group

Why Asiwaju is suitable for presidency – APC group

2023: Kaduna governorship aspirant launches 6-point agenda

2023: Kaduna governorship aspirant launches 6-point agenda

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Pantami: Kidnaped Minister's son found at Bauchi checkpoint

Pantami: Kidnaped Minister's son found at Bauchi checkpoint

Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG over his extradition from Kenya

Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG over his extradition from Kenya

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

COVID-19 pandemic still with us, hard to predict — FG warns Nigerians

COVID-19 pandemic still with us, hard to predict — FG warns Nigerians

50,801 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Commander

50,801 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Commander

Trending

Tamale: 37-year-old Nigerian fined for attempting to get Ghana Card

Ghana Card

My father wants to sleep with me before any man marries me – Ghanaian lady cries

Sad black woman(Madailygist)

Sex workers in Accra increase charges over economic hardship

File photo: Sex workers

Court orders woman to sweep son’s school for 6 months after beating up headmaster

court order