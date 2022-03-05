Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

The apology is coming after a wide condemnation that trailed a video from her installation ceremony showing a stack of 10-litre kegs with petrol contents lined up as gifts for guests in attendance.

The kegs bore stickers with inscriptions “Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party”.

In a swift reaction to the development, the Lagos state government has sealed off Havilah Event Centre in Oniru, the venue of the said party.

The government also said investigation is afoot to identify the people involved in the dangerous act and vowed that the right punishments will be meted out to anyone found culpable.

Meanwhile, the remorseful host took to her Instagram page on Saturday, March 5, 2022 to pen an apology letter.

She wrote “I want to use this medium to apologise for the momentary indiscretion of bringing fuel Souvenirs into the hall.

“My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times.

“I have paused to reflect and truly apologise and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms,” she concluded.

The video seemed to have angered many Nigerians who have had to endure the excruciating effect of the ongoing nationwide fuel scarcity.