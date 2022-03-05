RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Erelu Okin said she deeply regretted her action and begged Nigerians for forgiveness.

Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin.
Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin.

The host of the party where petrol was handed out to guests as souvenirs, Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin, has apologised for her action.

Recommended articles

The apology is coming after a wide condemnation that trailed a video from her installation ceremony showing a stack of 10-litre kegs with petrol contents lined up as gifts for guests in attendance.

The kegs bore stickers with inscriptions “Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party”.

In a swift reaction to the development, the Lagos state government has sealed off Havilah Event Centre in Oniru, the venue of the said party.

The government also said investigation is afoot to identify the people involved in the dangerous act and vowed that the right punishments will be meted out to anyone found culpable.

Meanwhile, the remorseful host took to her Instagram page on Saturday, March 5, 2022 to pen an apology letter.

She wrote “I want to use this medium to apologise for the momentary indiscretion of bringing fuel Souvenirs into the hall.

“My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times.

“I have paused to reflect and truly apologise and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms,” she concluded.

The video seemed to have angered many Nigerians who have had to endure the excruciating effect of the ongoing nationwide fuel scarcity.

For barely a month now, Lagosians, and indeed Nigerians, have been queueing up at filling stations in a bid to get fuel while the insufficient supply has caused a hike in transportation fares.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Group urges Tambuwal run, says Nigerians want him

2023: Group urges Tambuwal run, says Nigerians want him

Lagos govt seals event centre where petrol souvenir was shared

Lagos govt seals event centre where petrol souvenir was shared

2023: EFCC should have jailed most presidential aspirants - Obasanjo

2023: EFCC should have jailed most presidential aspirants - Obasanjo

APC Chieftain calls for expulsion of AGF Malami from party

APC Chieftain calls for expulsion of AGF Malami from party

Zamfara APC: Mattawale supporters pledge allegiance to Marafa faction

Zamfara APC: Mattawale supporters pledge allegiance to Marafa faction

ASUU: strike key facts about lingering strike

ASUU: strike key facts about lingering strike

Okowa salutes Obasanjo at 85

Okowa salutes Obasanjo at 85

2023: Kwankwaso poised to join NNPP

2023: Kwankwaso poised to join NNPP

Lagos govt probes sharing of petrol as souvenir at party

Lagos govt probes sharing of petrol as souvenir at party

Trending

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

Eyewitnesses gather to catch a glimpse of dead couple inside a car

Lovers found dead in a car along highway were not having sex - Police

Lovers found dead in a car along highway were not having sex - Police. (VanguardNGR)

I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

Safira, a woman with tumour

70-year-old virgin wants a 21-year-old man, explains why she’s never had a lover (video)

Genevieve