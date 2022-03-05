RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt seals event centre where petrol souvenir was shared

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos state government had earlier vowed to probe the incident and punish anyone found culpable.

Operatives of the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad sealing off the event centre. [Twitter:Cable]
The Lagos State government has sealed off Havilah Event Centre in Oniru - the venue of the party where petrol was shared as souvenir.

According to Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, operatives from the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad put the facility under lock and chains on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

This was hours after the state government, through the commissioner of information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had threatened to investigate the incident.

Recall that a video had gone round on social media showing a stack of 10-litre kegs with petrol contents lined up as souvenir for guests at a party.

The incident reportedly occurred at an installation ceremony of one Chidinma Pearl Ogbulu as Erelu Okin.

The state government has described the action as capable of causing great danger to lives and properties adding that everyone found responsible will be duly punished.

