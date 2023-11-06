ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ekiti NSCDC arrests 8 suspects for various alleged offences

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oloko was also alleged to have defrauded a man to the tune of N1 million in Ikere- EKiti.

Ekiti NSCDC arrests 8 suspects for various alleged offences. [NAN]
Ekiti NSCDC arrests 8 suspects for various alleged offences. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC Tolulope Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The suspects included Folashade Adeniyi, 38, Ayomide Oloko, 20, Abiodun Owoeye, 18, and Timileyin Olorunfemi, 24.

Others were Jimoh Fatai, 24, Yahaya Muniru, Sunday Agbelusi, 28, and Oladimeji Odunayo, 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Afolabi, the state Commandant of the corps, Olatunde Fayemi, said that Adeniyi was using the name of an orphanage home, where he works “to amass wealth illegally.”

He stated that the management of the home accused Adeniyi to have illegally received over N1 million given by good Samaritans for the upkeep of the inmates.

“Adeniyi was also accused to have stolen property of the home, depriving the children of the usage of the donated items and relief materials.

“Upon interrogation, it was discovered from her bank statement of account that she had been doing this for over nine months before nemesis caught up with her,” the statement added.

It further explained that Oloko was also alleged to have defrauded a man to the tune of N1 million in Ikere- EKiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that Muniru, a scavenger, was alleged to have stolen over N200,000 belonging to a woman in Ado-Ekiti.

Muniru allegedly stole the bag containing the cash, when the woman dropped it, while attempting to open the entrance door to her compound.

“He was arrested after a hot chase and combing of the nearby bush by men of the CTU,” the statement added.

It further disclosed that Owoeye was arrested within Basiri axis of Ado-Ekiti for alleged burglary.

“He was arrested after he successfully removed cables and other electric wires in a deserted house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Owoeye, upon preliminary investigation, confessed to have committed the crime,” the statement also added.

The PRO also disclosed that Olorunfemi, Odunayo, Agbelusi and Fatai were arrested for cult-related activities in Agbado EKiti.

“They were alleged to have conspired to murder one Anthony Dada in Agbado EKiti.

“Investigation showed that they are members of a secret cult in the town.

“It was discovered during investigation that they were always in the habit of smoking some substance believed to be cannabis at the back of their victim’s house,” Afolabi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the victim cautioned and advised them to desist from the act, otherwise he might be forced to report their activities to the law enforcement agencies, should they continue in the act.

“The group later assaulted him physically in his house, using cutlasses, stones, broken bottles and other sharp objects to beat him to stupor.

“He was later rescued by the people of the town and taken to a hospital, where he was placed on admission.

Afolabi stated that the suspects would be arraigned at the end of the ongoing investigations by the command.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde approves ₦25,000 for Oyo workers, ₦15,000 for pensioners

Makinde approves ₦25,000 for Oyo workers, ₦15,000 for pensioners

Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's appeal

Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's appeal

Full text of Peter Obi’s speech on Supreme Court verdict of 2023 presidental election

Full text of Peter Obi’s speech on Supreme Court verdict of 2023 presidental election

'First Lady' not constitutional, job is to look after president - Peter Obi

'First Lady' not constitutional, job is to look after president - Peter Obi

Release or produce Emefiele on November 8 - Court orders EFCC again

Release or produce Emefiele on November 8 - Court orders EFCC again

We have ended our quest - Peter Obi speaks on Supreme Court's decision

We have ended our quest - Peter Obi speaks on Supreme Court's decision

ASUU praises Gov Sani for restoring power to Kaduna university

ASUU praises Gov Sani for restoring power to Kaduna university

FG urges stakeholders on strict compliance with Accessibility Law for PWDs

FG urges stakeholders on strict compliance with Accessibility Law for PWDs

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Richard Kioko Kiundi

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

Self-styled preacher Tsietsi Makiti who proclaimed himself Pope of Gabola church

Inside church where worshipers are served beer, alcohol & baptized with liquor

Police officers are working on arresting the two fleeing suspects (image used for illustration)

Sacked 14-year-old housemaid confesses to inviting classmates to kill boss