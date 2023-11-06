Ekiti NSCDC arrests 8 suspects for various alleged offences

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC Tolulope Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The suspects included Folashade Adeniyi, 38, Ayomide Oloko, 20, Abiodun Owoeye, 18, and Timileyin Olorunfemi, 24.

Others were Jimoh Fatai, 24, Yahaya Muniru, Sunday Agbelusi, 28, and Oladimeji Odunayo, 26.

According to Afolabi, the state Commandant of the corps, Olatunde Fayemi, said that Adeniyi was using the name of an orphanage home, where he works “to amass wealth illegally.”

He stated that the management of the home accused Adeniyi to have illegally received over N1 million given by good Samaritans for the upkeep of the inmates.

“Adeniyi was also accused to have stolen property of the home, depriving the children of the usage of the donated items and relief materials.

“Upon interrogation, it was discovered from her bank statement of account that she had been doing this for over nine months before nemesis caught up with her,” the statement added.

It further explained that Oloko was also alleged to have defrauded a man to the tune of N1 million in Ikere- EKiti.

It added that Muniru, a scavenger, was alleged to have stolen over N200,000 belonging to a woman in Ado-Ekiti.

Muniru allegedly stole the bag containing the cash, when the woman dropped it, while attempting to open the entrance door to her compound.

“He was arrested after a hot chase and combing of the nearby bush by men of the CTU,” the statement added.

It further disclosed that Owoeye was arrested within Basiri axis of Ado-Ekiti for alleged burglary.

“He was arrested after he successfully removed cables and other electric wires in a deserted house.

“Owoeye, upon preliminary investigation, confessed to have committed the crime,” the statement also added.

The PRO also disclosed that Olorunfemi, Odunayo, Agbelusi and Fatai were arrested for cult-related activities in Agbado EKiti.

“They were alleged to have conspired to murder one Anthony Dada in Agbado EKiti.

“Investigation showed that they are members of a secret cult in the town.

“It was discovered during investigation that they were always in the habit of smoking some substance believed to be cannabis at the back of their victim’s house,” Afolabi stated.

He added that the victim cautioned and advised them to desist from the act, otherwise he might be forced to report their activities to the law enforcement agencies, should they continue in the act.

“The group later assaulted him physically in his house, using cutlasses, stones, broken bottles and other sharp objects to beat him to stupor.

“He was later rescued by the people of the town and taken to a hospital, where he was placed on admission.