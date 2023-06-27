EFCC arrests fake senator over alleged €5.7million internet fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a fake Senator, Ifechukwu Makwe, over alleged 5.7-million-euro internet fraud.
According to him, Makwe was arrested at the Guzape area of Abuja following credible intelligence about his internet- related fraud activities.
“Upon arrest, it was discovered that the suspect, bearing many aliases (Fahad Makwe, Senator Tompolo, Tom Makwe, Dr. Bran), defrauded a Spaniard of 5.7 million euros.
“Makwe allegedly claimed to be a U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI agent and diplomatic solicitor, succeeded in defrauding his victim using fake identities.
“The suspect allegedly started defrauding the victim since 2013 when he first met her on social media,” he said.
Uwujaren said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
