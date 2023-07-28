Dog chases Kwara man to untimely death 2 months after wedding

The dog, a German Shepherd, chased the engineer around Asa Dam, the Warah-Osin area in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to a community source that spoke on the tragic incident on a condition of anonymity, Faworaja married in May 2023.

He died from internal bleeding after he hit an electric pole with his chest during the chase.

“The dog, a German shepherd, got loose and chased the deceased who hit his chest on an electric pole. He died of internal bleeding and the canned fish (Sardine) which he went to buy dropped and was seen beside the pole at the scene of the incident.

“He was a very friendly man and cannot be more than 33 years of age. He was the breadwinner of the family. The police are involved in the matter.

"You need to hear the dad speak during one of the prayers organised for his repose. The father, having retired from service, handed everything over to him. The family is devastated," the source was quoted as saying.

Confirming Faworaja’s demise, Kwara Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the owner of the dog has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.