With millions of Nigerian youth being very talented and creative, OPPO Nigeria seeks to support young and upcoming artistes by empowering them with not just N3,000,000 Cash and OPPO Reno5F Smartphone but also with a Song Recording + Promotion Deal, a Video Production on Africa’s fastest growing Digital entertainment platform i.e. Aktivated TV and most importantly, a Mentorship session with a veteran entertainment personality.

According to Nengi Akinola, the Marketing Manager of OPPO Nigeria: “the launch of the Reno5F is very symbolic to us as Nigerians, because we consider the OPPO Reno5F to be the smartphone for people who desire the best of both worlds and will never settle for less regardless of the resources at hand. These are people who desire better, who have a high taste for quality and most importantly, people who constantly try to break barriers and stereotypes''.

OPPO Nigeria is not just stopping at financial and material rewards, the global smartphone brand is taking it a step further to ensure that the winner is set on a launchpad to stardom and fame.

To participate in the ‘Next OPPO Music Star’ Contest, interested participants are encouraged to visit www.oppomusicstar.ng to download the instrumentals of the OPPO Song i.e. ‘Dance’ featuring Mayorkun & L.A.X, make a Cover/Record themselves either singing/rapping to the instrumentals, visit www.oppomusicstar.ng to upload their entries and wait to be shortlisted.

Do you have what it takes to be the Next OPPO Music Star? Stand a chance to win N3,000,000 cash, OPPO Reno5F smartphone, recording deal and other prizes worth N5,000,000

The contest is open to everyone in all 36 states of Nigeria, as long as the participants are above the age of 18.

The best 15 entries will be shortlisted and posted on all the official OPPO Nigeria social media pages for voting in an online voting competition, where the Top 3 Contestants will emerge as finalists and the winner takes all.

Entry submissions close by 11:59pm on the 25th April, 2021.

To know more about the latest OPPO release, visit www.oppo.com/ng and for more information on the contest, connect with OPPO Nigeria on Facebook @opponigeria, Instagram @opponigeria and Twitter @oppomobileng.

