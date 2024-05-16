ADVERTISEMENT
Court sends Oyo motor park boss, Auxiliary to prison over alleged murder

The defendant, who was represented by Tope Olayinka, was charged with a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, causing death and stealing.

Court sends Oyo motor park boss, Auxiliary to prison over alleged murder [Twitter:PRNigeria]

Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi ordered the remand of the 63-year-old defendant due to lack of jurisdiction.

Ogunkanmi said the remand was pending the issuance of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 11, for mention.

CSP Funke Fawole, Officer-in-Charge, Legal Department of the Police, Oyo State Command, had earlier told the court that Lamidi and others now at large allegedly conspired to commit the offences.

Fawole said, “On June 16, 2021, at about 3.30 p.m., Lamidi and others now at large allegedly caused the death of one Azeez Rahman Abiodun, 36, by stabbing him with a knife in the chest.

“On June 16, 2021, the defendant and others allegedly conspired and stole assorted phones valued at N150 million, property of Azeez Hammed Adebayo”.

The offences, she said, were committed at Baba-Onilu Shopping Complex, Iwo Road area of Ibadan.

She said the offence was contrary to Sections 383 and 316 and punishable under Sections 319, l1l, 390 (9), 324 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

