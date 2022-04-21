Chinelo: Funeral service held for Doctor killed in Kaduna train attack

The service took place at the Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos, on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Pulse Nigeria

Photos from the event showed family members and friends who came to pay their respect to the deceased doctor.

Recall that the deceased had posted a tweet on her page immediately after the train was attacked, asking people to pray for her.

She later died following gunshot injuries she sustained from the atack.

Pulse Nigeria

The dentist was one of the over 600 passengers on board when the terrorists attacked the train on Monday, March 28, 2022.

According to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), nine passengers have been confirmed dead from the incident while over 170 people aboard the ill-fated train, including seven crew members, are still unaccounted for.

The terrorists recently posted a video showing some passengers they're currently holding captive in their enclave.

The passengers can be seen in the clip appealing to the federal government to come to their aid.

Pulse Nigeria

However, Pulse reported that the government has rejected the demands of the terrorists, thereby leaving the fate of the abducted passengers hanging in the balance.

This is because the terrorists have reportedly demanded for the release of 16 of their commanders and sponsors in federal government custody, as a trade-off for the release of the abducted victims.