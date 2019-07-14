Police say the bandits, who attacked the village 5.20 p.m were over 300 in number.

Barely a month after bandits killed three brothers in a Katsina village, another group of bandits have reportedly attacked another village in the state, killing 10 and injuring five people.

According to Punch, the bandits also set ablaze five motor vehicles and four motorcycles during the attack, while they rustled unspecified number of cows.

While confirming the incident, Gambo Isah, spokesman for Katsina Police Command on Sunday, July 14, 2019, said that one soldier and one personnel of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps were injured during efforts by security operatives to repel the bandits, Punch reports.

He also said that the bandits, who attacked the village 5.20 p.m were over 300 in number, adding that they were on reprisal attack on the community.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the attack, Isah said “On 13/07/2019 at about 17:20hrs, a group of bandits numbering 300 on motorcycles armed with dangerous weapons invaded and attacked Kirtawa village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“DPO of Safana initially led teams of Operations Puff Adder and Sharan-Daji to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“In the process, the hoodlums shot the tires of the Police Armoured Personnel Vehicle and injured one Army and one Civil Defence personnel.

“At the time the combined ground forces were mobilised into the village, the hoodlums had already operated and escaped into the forest.

“Ten persons were found dead, five injured, five motor vehicles and four motorcycles were set ablaze.

“Unspecified number of cows were also rustled by the hoodlums.

“It is ostensibly clear that it was a reprisal attack carried out by the hoodlums against the community.

“Joint security forces have been deployed to the area to arrest the situation, pursue and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“The Command commiserates with families of the deceased and the entire people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident.”

Recall that in June, bandits killed three brothers from the same parents on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Zaka village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Two weeks before that time, they attacked and killed 18 farmers in their farmlands at Yar-gamji community in the state.