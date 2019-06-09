There has been an increase in the activities of bandits in Katsina state recently and keeps getting worse by the day as bandits reportedly killed three brothers from the same parents on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in in Zaka village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The corpses of the three brothers according to Punch were brought to the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Kabir, later in the evening.

It was reported that the aged mother of the victims accompanied their corpses to the palace while palace officials advised sympathisers to return the corpses to the village for burial.

Mallam Iro Bindawa, the spokesman for the Katsina Emirate Council urged the family and sympathizers who followed the corpses to the palace in two buses to ask the district head of the village to write to the palace, explaining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The emir sympathised with them and advised that the corpses be taken to the village for burial.” Bindawa said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the police in the state, SP Gambo Isah, said the victims were attacked on their farm close to one of the bandits camps.

He said, “The victims are of the same mother. Four of them were on the farm when the bandits attacked them but one of them managed to escape.”

However, police operatives in Katsina have reportedly arrested a man, Musa Isuhu for his alleged involvement in banditry in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Isuhu, a 36-yr-old man reportedly confessed to have killed many people in various operations. He said this when he was arrested on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

According to the Police, the man also confessed “to have participated in the recent attack on Batsarin-Alhaji village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State.”

Isuhu also named the alleged suppliers of food items to the bandits. He have their names as Hamisu Yusuf (35), Mubarak Sani (30) and Habibu Yakubu (50) all of Dumburun village, Zurmi LGA of Zamfara, all of whom were arrested on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Barely two weeks ago, bandits killed 18 farmers in their farmlands at Yar-gamji community in Katsina.