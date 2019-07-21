Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped four Turkish expatriates at a local drinking joint in Kwar State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Gbale village, Edu local government area of the state, when the expats were having fun at the drinking joint.

According to TheNation, the names of the victims were given as Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal (40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25).

The victims are said to be expatriates working with Instabul Concrete Limited in the village, TheNation reports.

The Spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, has confirmed the abduction of the foreigners.

He said police team under operation Puff Adder has been dispatched by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kayode Egbetokun, to the area to commence immediate rescue alive of the expatriates and arrest of the hoodlums

Although, Okasanmi did not disclose if any arrest has been made, he said police efforts is already yielding positive results.

Earlier in July, gunmen kidnapped two Chinese men in Edo State and killed their police orderly.

The victims, who were staff members of a glass company in the state, were on their way home after the close of work when the gunmen attacked them, killed the police officer that was with them and kidnapped the two expats.

Also in June, two Lebanese workers of a construction company were kidnapped in Rivers State.

New York Times reports that the workers were abducted on Friday, June 7, 2019, from a site in the Andoni local government area of the state.