Two Chinese men working for a glass company in Edo state have reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at the Utesi community along the Benin-Auchi Road on Wednesday, June 4, 2019.

According to Punch, the police orderly attached to the expatriates was killed during the operation.

It was gathered that the victims were on their way home after the close of work when the gunmen attacked them, killed the police officer that was with them and kidnapped the two expats.

A source who spoke to Punch said, “As soon as the victims came out of the company’s premises, the gunmen, who apparently had been waiting for them, started trailing them.”

The source added that the gunmen killed the police officer before kidnapping the Chinese men.

Mr DanMallam Muhammed, Edo State Commissioner of Police confirmed the incident, saying Police are working hard to rescue the victims from the kidnappers.

You’ll recall that in two kidnapped Chinese nationals, working at a road construction site, Messrs Sun Zhi Xim and Wang Qinghu were abducted by gunmen in April in Ebonyi state.

The expats were said to be employees of Tongyi Chinese Group of Companies were kidnapped at a road construction site in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

However, few days after their abduction, the Chinese nationals were rescued by police operatives in the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Loveth Odah, the victims were rescued inside a thick forest around the site.