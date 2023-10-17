ADVERTISEMENT
23-year-old man stabs mother to death for starving him of food in Akwa Ibom

According to reports, the suspect had reportedly confessed to killing his mother for failure to provide him food for over three days.

23-year-old man stabs mother to death for starving him of food in Akwa Ibom (Credit: Anna Avdeeva/Getty Images)
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Uyo on Monday. MacDon said that operatives of Abak Division arrested the suspect on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his 55-year-old mother, Christiana Isaac.

MacDon quoted the suspect as saying, “I used a machete to inflict grievous injuries on her, leading to her death.”

He said that the suspect would be charged to Court upon conclusion of investigations.

