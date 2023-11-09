Zamfara Govt accuses Matawalle of wasting over ₦1bn on abandoned hotel project

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, with accompanying documents, the state government alleged that Matawalle misappropriated over ₦1 billion on an abandoned catering and hotel services centre in Gusau, the state capital.

In the statement signed by Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Spokesperson to Governor Dauda Lawal, the State Government called on Matawalle to explain the payment of 93% to 180 Circle Engineering Construction & Engineering Ltd for a project of ₦1,149,288,084.25.

According to Idris, the Zamfara State Government publicly disclosed the documents to promote transparency and accountability and discourage financial banditry among public officials.

The statement read in parts, “In the interest of transparency, the Zamfara State Government deems it a responsibility to expose the numerous shady projects initiated by the immediate past administration of Bello Matawalle with the intention of misusing State funds.

“On July 16th, 2020, the previous administration of Bello Matawalle awarded a contract to 180 Circle Engineering Construction and Engineering LTD. The contract was to construct a catering and hotel service centre (Gusau Motel) in Gusau. The total cost of the contract was N1,149,288,084.25.

“On August 7th, 2020, Bello Matawalle approved the payment of mobilisation fees to the firm. The amount approved was N344,786,425.27. However, the contractor disappeared after receiving the payment and did not perform on-site work for a year. This action by Bello Matawalle was a gross violation of financial regulations.

“After a year, the contractor returned to the site but was instructed by the Ministry of Works to provide a written commitment not to repeat such behaviour. This incident indicates the type of leadership prevalent in a government like Matawalle’s.”

According to the statement, in July 2021, Matawalle released the sum of ₦100,420,259.62, to 180 Circle Engineering Construction & Engineering Ltd.

On August 27 of the same year, the construction firm reportedly received ₦257,060,936.72, while the state’s Ministry of Finance allegedly paid ₦185,250,000.00 to the contractor the same day.

The statement reads further, “On the 24th of March 2022, the Ministry of Finance released the sum of N20,000,000.00 to 180 Circle Engineering Construction and Engineering LTD, totalling 1,011,801,545.79 billion Naira.

“Despite the illegal disbursement of the above funds to the contractor, construction of the multi-purpose hall, restaurant, laundry, badminton court, swimming pool, estate roads, soft and rugged landscape, external electrification, water reticulation, and perimeter fence has not yet commenced.

“N1,011,801,545.79 was certified and paid as per Ministry of Works and Transport valuation certificates, representing 93% of the total contract sum.”

Furthermore, the State Government alleged that the contractor was overpaid the sum of ₦667,713,161.64 and subsequently abandoned the project.

Meanwhile, Matawalle, who now serves as the Minister of State for Defence has denied the previous allegations against him by the State Government, saying his successor has been saying “despicable things against him to get him removed” as a minister.

The Government of Zamfara State had earlier accused Matawalle of embezzling billions of naira from an uncompleted state cargo airport project.