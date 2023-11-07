ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Your lies against me can’t get me sacked as minister  —  Matawalle tells Zamfara Gov

Bayo Wahab

In March, Matawalle lost his bid for a second term to Dauda of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mohammed Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence. [Daily Trust]
Mohammed Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The immediate past Governor of Zamfara State said this while reacting to the corruption allegations levelled against him by the state government.

The Government of Zamfara State had recently accused the former governor of embezzling billions of naira from an uncompleted state cargo airport project.

Matawalle who served as governor of the state from 2019 to 2023, was also accused of stealing ₦1 billion from the local government joint account on October 25, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the allegations on DCL Hausa, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Matawalle accused Dauda of sponsoring lies against him.

He said, “Just one of the airport roads, it cost over 4 billion but he came out lying about everything. He also destroyed our infrastructural projects in the state just so he could come out and lie against me.

“I heard what he said about state education. I have the documents but he refused to understand because he is so blinded trying to humiliate me.

“Sponsoring people to lie and say despicable things about me won’t push your agenda of me being removed as a minister.”

On the uncompleted airport project, the Minister of State for Defence said Governor Dauda demolished what his administration had already constructed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the issue of the airport road, after Dauda became governor, he deceived the people by saying he was going to repair the airport road, only for him to take a bulldozer there and scrap the road we already constructed,” he said.

“He did that to humiliate me and to say Matawalle did not work in the state. He did the same thing with Ruga. We did everything and invested money but he destroyed the Ruga.

“He should know that he didn’t do that to me but cheated the people of Zamfara. He also cheated himself because he took an oath to protect the lives and properties of the people of Zamfara.

It would be recalled that in March, Matawalle lost his bid for a second term to Dauda of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your lies against me can’t get me sacked as minister  —  Matawalle tells Zamfara Gov

Your lies against me can’t get me sacked as minister  —  Matawalle tells Zamfara Gov

INEC unveils booklet on party agents for Bayelsa, Imo Kogi election

INEC unveils booklet on party agents for Bayelsa, Imo Kogi election

Borno Govt approves ₦500m as registration fees for 19 medical students, others

Borno Govt approves ₦500m as registration fees for 19 medical students, others

NPA sets 2024 deadline for $1.1bn ports rehabilitation plan

NPA sets 2024 deadline for $1.1bn ports rehabilitation plan

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency records 1,211 incidents in 10 months

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency records 1,211 incidents in 10 months

Reps assure Nigerians of speedy passage of gender inclusion bills

Reps assure Nigerians of speedy passage of gender inclusion bills

Gov Mutfwang presents ₦295bn for 2024 budget for Plateau

Gov Mutfwang presents ₦295bn for 2024 budget for Plateau

Canada reacts to explosion at High Commission in Abuja, prompts investigation

Canada reacts to explosion at High Commission in Abuja, prompts investigation

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike and Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]

PDP breaks silence as Wike, Fubara meet Tinubu at Presidential Villa, Abuja

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Obaseki can't stop Shaibu from becoming Edo governor - PDP leader

Siminialaye Fubara.

Fubara suspends ₦195Bn Ring Road Project amidst political rivalry with Wike

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja