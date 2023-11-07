The immediate past Governor of Zamfara State said this while reacting to the corruption allegations levelled against him by the state government.

The Government of Zamfara State had recently accused the former governor of embezzling billions of naira from an uncompleted state cargo airport project.

Matawalle who served as governor of the state from 2019 to 2023, was also accused of stealing ₦1 billion from the local government joint account on October 25, 2021.

Reacting to the allegations on DCL Hausa, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Matawalle accused Dauda of sponsoring lies against him.

He said, “Just one of the airport roads, it cost over ₦4 billion but he came out lying about everything. He also destroyed our infrastructural projects in the state just so he could come out and lie against me.

“I heard what he said about state education. I have the documents but he refused to understand because he is so blinded trying to humiliate me.

“Sponsoring people to lie and say despicable things about me won’t push your agenda of me being removed as a minister.”

On the uncompleted airport project, the Minister of State for Defence said Governor Dauda demolished what his administration had already constructed.

“On the issue of the airport road, after Dauda became governor, he deceived the people by saying he was going to repair the airport road, only for him to take a bulldozer there and scrap the road we already constructed,” he said.

“He did that to humiliate me and to say Matawalle did not work in the state. He did the same thing with Ruga. We did everything and invested money but he destroyed the Ruga.

“He should know that he didn’t do that to me but cheated the people of Zamfara. He also cheated himself because he took an oath to protect the lives and properties of the people of Zamfara.