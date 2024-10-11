ADVERTISEMENT
You're being fed wrong advice on the economy - Ndume tells Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ndume asked President Tinubu to reconsider some of his economic decisions, especially those that have inflicted untold hardship on the Nigerian masses.

Ndume wants Tinubu to sign Executive Order on unexplained wealth
Ndume wants Tinubu to sign Executive Order on unexplained wealth

In an impassioned statement on Friday, October 11, 2024, the senator noted that the astronomical increase in food and fuel prices and essential goods and services is threatening the very existence of Nigerians.

Ndume, however, blamed the current situation on people he described as bad elements whose intention was to sabotage the Tinubu administration.

He alleged that the President's advisers were pushing for harsh reforms and unfriendly policies instead of addressing the issue of inflation and exchange rate.

President Bola Tinubu and Senator Ali Ndume.
President Bola Tinubu and Senator Ali Ndume. Pulse Nigeria

Ndume's outburst comes on the heels of the latest increase in petrol pump prices by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The national oil company had on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, jacked up the price of fuel at its stations to ₦1,030 per litre despite the prevalent hardship triggered by the removal of subsidy as well as other economic policies implemented by the government.

Ndume lamented that families in his home state of Borno had been plunged into excruciating suffering, adding that farmers could no longer transport their goods for sale at the market due to the high cost of transportation.

“I personally believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians. I know this because I know what he stands for. But some of his advisers who don’t mean well to the people of this country give him the wrong advice.

“I’m appealing to him to resist these bad people who want to pitch the people against his administration. The hardship these people are inflicting on Nigerians is becoming unbearable.

“As soon as the President returns to Nigeria, I urge him to look into these issues and address them urgently. The purchasing power of Nigerians is too poor, and they can’t afford the things that are being pushed on them every day by enemies of the state,” he said.

