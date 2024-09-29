ADVERTISEMENT
Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ndume said the Nigerian society celebrates ill-gotten wealth and worships at the feet of corrupt people even when they know the source of their money.

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]
Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

The lawmaker stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Kano State on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

He noted that, unlike in developed countries where people question the source of one’s wealth, Nigerians venerate and praise to high heavens people who live ostentatiously on ill-gotten wealth.

“Our major challenge in this country is corruption. Up till now, we have no law that can proactively or reactively address the issue of corruption in the country.

“If you see somebody in our system, especially in politics or government, and he is not corrupt, then he is lucky that he is God-fearing.

“Otherwise, it is only in Nigeria that you steal money and you walk freely and you are celebrated.

“If you come into an area like this, people would start lobbying you and prostrate (genuflecting) before you even when they know that the money was stolen.

Senator Ali Ndume.
Senator Ali Ndume. Pulse Nigeria
“It is only in this country that somebody had no money yesterday or last week, but the following week, he buys 10 cars, buys jets and his brothers would fly with him, his mother would fly with him, his uncle would fly with him, and they would say Allah has blessed our son,” he said.

Ndume also recalled how he made several attempts to pass a law on unexplained wealth in Nigeria but his efforts failed to materialise.

He claimed to have approached a former head of state for help on the law but to no avail.

“Up till now, there is no law on Unexplained Wealth Act in Nigeria and there is no Executive Order on Unexplained Wealth in Nigeria,” he added.

The lawmaker lamented the pervasive hunger in the country, calling for an increase in crop cultivation to fix the problem.

“There is hunger in the land and up till now we have not cultivated up to five per cent of our land… blessed land in Nigeria,” he concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

