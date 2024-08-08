ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

Segun Adeyemi

Although, Senator Ndume has reiterated that whatever he said was out of patriotism.

Senator Ali Ndume. [Punch]
Senator Ali Ndume. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that Ndume said President Tinubu is unaware of what is happening outside the Villa because some plutocrats have 'caged' and 'fenced him off.'

He stated that Nigerians are angry with Tinubu over his 'failure' to address poverty, insecurity, hunger, and other issues that have brought the country to its knees.

He also alleged that the people the president surrounds himself with have stopped him from talking to Nigerians despite the country's situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ndume has apologised to the APC leadership, the pragmatic lawmaker has refused to retract his anti-Tinubu remark.

“Yesterday I was invited by the party and here I am to discuss family matters with what has happened which you are all aware, actually the national chairman is not just a national chairman to me but a father.

“It is not surprising that I was invited to hear my side, and we had family discussions. I accepted the mistake of not talking to the party as a last point and I promised the party that all my observations as a senior member of the family should have terminated or ended with the party.

“But whatever I said or whatever I did was out of patriotism, and those issues may be said strong, but they are true but then I should have talked to the party as the last bus stop,” the lawmaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ndume's decision to apologise to the party did not go well with some Nigerians, who voiced their opinions about the development.

Toni Akinbo on X wrote, "Senator Ndume is not a man. He sounds like a hungry man whose spoon was seized and will be given back on a condition to sing praise and worship."

Another handle suggests that the Senator might have been threatened with an inquiry from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

"Maybe they have sent EFCC to him at night," the X handle wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another handle wrote Sen. Ali Ndume's "apology to @officialABAT & @OfficialAPCNg is a demonstration of our failing democracy. No one is allowed to speak for Nigerians anymore."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal