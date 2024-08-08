'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

Pulse reports that Ndume said President Tinubu is unaware of what is happening outside the Villa because some plutocrats have 'caged' and 'fenced him off.'

He stated that Nigerians are angry with Tinubu over his 'failure' to address poverty, insecurity, hunger, and other issues that have brought the country to its knees.

He also alleged that the people the president surrounds himself with have stopped him from talking to Nigerians despite the country's situation.

'I stand by my utterances' - Ndume

While Ndume has apologised to the APC leadership, the pragmatic lawmaker has refused to retract his anti-Tinubu remark.

“Yesterday I was invited by the party and here I am to discuss family matters with what has happened which you are all aware, actually the national chairman is not just a national chairman to me but a father.

“It is not surprising that I was invited to hear my side, and we had family discussions. I accepted the mistake of not talking to the party as a last point and I promised the party that all my observations as a senior member of the family should have terminated or ended with the party.

“But whatever I said or whatever I did was out of patriotism, and those issues may be said strong, but they are true but then I should have talked to the party as the last bus stop,” the lawmaker said.

Nigerians slam Ndume

Meanwhile, Ndume's decision to apologise to the party did not go well with some Nigerians, who voiced their opinions about the development.

Toni Akinbo on X wrote, "Senator Ndume is not a man. He sounds like a hungry man whose spoon was seized and will be given back on a condition to sing praise and worship."

Another handle suggests that the Senator might have been threatened with an inquiry from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

"Maybe they have sent EFCC to him at night," the X handle wrote.

