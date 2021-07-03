RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yoruba Nation Rally: Security operatives occupy Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos

Authors:

bayo wahab

As of 09:19 am, no Yoruba Nation protester was in sight as vehicular movement and business activities in the area continue uninterrupted.

Security Operatives occupy the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos (Sleek Gist)
Security Operatives occupy the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos (Sleek Gist)

In a bid to prevent the planned Yoruba Nation rally from taking place in Lagos, security operatives have occupied the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos.

Recommended articles

There’s a heavy presence of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at the park on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are also among the security operatives deployed to the park to stop the rally from holding.

The joint security forces, who are armed to the teeth, have been deployed to the park with patrol vans, heavy anti-riot gun trucks and Black Marias.

A black maria stationd at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos (Punch)
A black maria stationd at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos (Punch) Pulse Nigeria

As of 09:19 am, no Yoruba Nation protester was in sight as vehicular movement and business activities in the area continue uninterrupted.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who was seen at the park addressing police officers had vowed that the protest would not be allowed hold.

In a statement on Thursday, July 1, 2021, Odumosu claimed that some disgruntled elements had planned to take advantage of the rally to attack Lagosians.

The police also threatened to deal with anyone caught participating in the rally.

It would be recalled that following the raid on his house on Thursday, one of the leaders of the Yoruba nation agitators, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho had suspended the Lagos rally.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)
Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian) Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian) Pulse Nigeria

But the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua had insisted that the rally would hold as planned in Lagos.

The group maintained that “It is the duty of Police to ensure the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums."

Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been,” the Akintoye-led body wrote in a letter to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu; and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Yoruba Nation rally had held in Oyo, Ondo and Osun states.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCDC registers 40 new COVID-19 cases

Yoruba Nation Rally: Security operatives occupy Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos

Police deny report of attack on Osun community by herdsmen

Gov Uzodinma donates N105m to families of slain police officers in Imo

IPOB commander narrates how they attacked police stations in Imo after using heads of 10 girls for rituals

Nnamdi Kanu says Kenyan police nearly finished him with beatings

Amaechi wants rail track vandals to be charged with manslaughter

Sunday Igboho reacts to DSS allegations, says he protects himself with traditional powers not guns

Gov Matawalle says he joined APC to bring peace to Zamfara