I didn’t ask anyone to worship me — Wike replies Fubara as Rivers crisis worsens

Fubara admitted that God used Wike to make him the number one citizen of the state but he cannot worship him.

The governor said, “God can do anything He wants to do when He wants to do it. It is only for us to realise that. God will not come down from Heaven but will pass through one man or woman to achieve His purpose.

“So, for that reason, when we act, we act as humans; human vessels that God has used, and not seeing yourself as God.

“I want to say this clearly that we appreciate the role our leaders, most especially the immediate past governor, played. But that is not enough for me to worship a human being. I can’t do that.”

Pulse Nigeria

Wike fires back

Responding, Wike while speaking at the 36th anniversary of George Thompson Sekibo in civil service at Ogu-Bolo on Saturday, May 11, 2024, said only God deserves to be worshipped.

The former Governor of Rivers said he has not asked anybody to worship him but whoever has been helped should appreciate his helpers.

“It is not easy to be a public officer and the people decide to honour you. Let me thank the Ogu Council of Chiefs and the entire community who insisted that their son should be honoured.

“God uses people to help others. So when you have been helped, you appreciate them. God will know you have appreciated him. Nobody can worship man. All of us believe that it is only God we will worship.

“As politicians, we appreciate people who have helped us. When I came to ask you to support me, you supported me. Did I worship you? Did I ask you to worship me?

“If you had not supported me, I would not have been where I am. Did you tell me to worship you? So where does the issue of worship come from?”

On the injunctions that banned 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to him as lawmakers of the state, Wike said no injunctions can stop the law from taking its course.

