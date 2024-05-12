ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I didn’t ask anyone to worship me — Wike replies Fubara as Rivers crisis worsens

Bayo Wahab

Wike says has not asked anybody to worship him but whoever has been helped should appreciate his helpers.

Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]
Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Fubara admitted that God used Wike to make him the number one citizen of the state but he cannot worship him.

The governor said, “God can do anything He wants to do when He wants to do it. It is only for us to realise that. God will not come down from Heaven but will pass through one man or woman to achieve His purpose.

“So, for that reason, when we act, we act as humans; human vessels that God has used, and not seeing yourself as God.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to say this clearly that we appreciate the role our leaders, most especially the immediate past governor, played. But that is not enough for me to worship a human being. I can’t do that.”

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Pulse Nigeria

Responding, Wike while speaking at the 36th anniversary of George Thompson Sekibo in civil service at Ogu-Bolo on Saturday, May 11, 2024, said only God deserves to be worshipped.

The former Governor of Rivers said he has not asked anybody to worship him but whoever has been helped should appreciate his helpers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not easy to be a public officer and the people decide to honour you. Let me thank the Ogu Council of Chiefs and the entire community who insisted that their son should be honoured.

“God uses people to help others. So when you have been helped, you appreciate them. God will know you have appreciated him. Nobody can worship man. All of us believe that it is only God we will worship.

“As politicians, we appreciate people who have helped us. When I came to ask you to support me, you supported me. Did I worship you? Did I ask you to worship me?

“If you had not supported me, I would not have been where I am. Did you tell me to worship you? So where does the issue of worship come from?”

On the injunctions that banned 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to him as lawmakers of the state, Wike said no injunctions can stop the law from taking its course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they like, they can go to anybody by 2 am or 4 am to get injunctions. The law will take its course. We must follow due process.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration - APC chieftain begs Nigerians

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

Governor promises ₦10m reward for anyone who helps find killers of 2 policemen

All Nigerian students will soon start taking a course to 'learn right values'

All Nigerian students will soon start taking a course to 'learn right values'

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Okonjo-Iweala wants more women in leadership positions

Okonjo-Iweala wants more women in leadership positions

I didn’t ask anyone to worship me — Wike replies Fubara as Rivers crisis worsens

I didn’t ask anyone to worship me — Wike replies Fubara as Rivers crisis worsens

Lawmakers want to know how many foreigners are living in Nigeria

Lawmakers want to know how many foreigners are living in Nigeria

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents are in pain because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament over cross-dressing

Parents are in pain today because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament cross-dressing

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

President Bola Tinubu [Channels Television]

Tinubu's whereabouts unknown 7 days after Saudi Arabia trip