Fubara celebrates his 'Oga' at 56 as political feud between him and Wike worsens

Things recently fell apart between Wike and Fubara after an impeachment process was moved against the governor by members of the state’s House of Assembly loyal to the former governor.

In November, Wike after a meeting with governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja gave reasons for his fight with his successor.

He accused the governor of hobnobbing with his enemies, adding that Fubara was planning to hijack his structure in Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You cannot work, and people will begin to bring enemies; those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that,” Wike said.

But despite the lingering conflict between him and his successor, Fubara on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, celebrated the Wike, describing him as his master.

In a post on his verified Twitter page, Fubara congratulated Wike on 56th birthday and also wished him sound health.

The post reads, “I congratulate my Oga, His Excellency, Chief, Dr, Barr, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSSR, Life Bencher, immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory on his 56th birthday today, December 13, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your Excellency, dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State, join your family and friends to felicitate you on this day.

“We sincerely pray that your new age brings you joy and good health. Once again, happy birthday and hearty congratulations.”

Meanwhile, two days after 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Rivers State Government deployed heavy machinery to the state’s House of Assembly to tear it down.