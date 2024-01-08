Former Rivers Governor Wike defends choice of successor Fubara

In a recent New Year luncheon at his Obio/Akpor residence, Wike shed light on the rationale behind his decision, stating that it was motivated by a profound desire for state unity.

He disclosed his collaboration with other political leaders in the selection and endorsement of Siminalayi Fubara as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial election.

Denying any secretive dealings, Wike boldly stated, "Those who criticize don't know the full story. I paid for the nomination forms of everyone who contested the PDP ticket for governor, House of Assembly, and National Assembly seats."

He threw down the gauntlet, challenging anyone who contested on the PDP platform to disprove his financial support claim.

The former governor, known for his collaborative spirit, defended his actions, asserting, "We are one family. Why cause unnecessary tension by spending money on campaigns? We agreed on who would run."

Wike recounted an emotional moment during the selection process when the Chairman of the elders' council expressed a strong desire for a governor from the riverine area, almost fainting in the process.

"When I saw him, I couldn't let this old man die," Wike explained. "We needed to show that power isn't a monopoly. We're one Rivers State, and everyone deserves a chance. If I wanted, nobody could stop me. No one even came close to my level of influence."

It's noteworthy that Siminalayi Fubara hails from Ijaw in Rivers State's riverine area.

