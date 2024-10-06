Why we've not started paying corps members ₦77k allowance - NYSC

Recall the government had approved an increase in corps members' monthly allowance from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000 effective July 2024.

The approval was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated September 25 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Ekpo Nta, in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

However, the increment wasn’t reflected in the payment to corps members in September.

Explaining the reason for the delay, the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, said the government has yet to release the funds required to implement the new allowance.

He made this known while speaking to BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

He also revealed that, though the salaries of NYSC staff were increased about four to five months ago, the increment has yet to be implemented.

“Not only corps members, but even our staff members’ salaries were increased about four to five months ago, but this has not yet been implemented. We are hopeful that the new pay will be implemented soon, though the funds have not yet been released to us.

“The information we have does not specify when the new allowance will be paid, but we have been assured that their monthly allowance has been increased from 29 July 2024,” he said.

