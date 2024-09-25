ADVERTISEMENT
FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

Nurudeen Shotayo

The increase in corps members' allowance comes following an upward review of the minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the NYSC’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

According to Embu, the approval was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated September 25 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Ekpo Nta, in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

Before now, corps members were paid a monthly allowance of ₦33,000 following an upward review of the minimum wage to ₦30,000 in 2019.

However, President Bola Tinubu signed into law, the new Minimum Wage Bill on July 29, 2024, which stipulated the sum of ₦70,000 as minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Following the new law, speculations began to spread over a possible increase in corps members’ allowance. However, the NYSC management cautioned that an increase in corpers' pay could only be determined by the Federal Government.

Embu noted in her statement that the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed, had paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman where he advocated for a robust welfare package for corps members.

Ahmed thanked the Federal Government for the gesture, saying it would not only bring succour to the corps members but also spur them to do more in service to the nation.

“The Federal Government has approved the increase of corps members’ monthly allowance to N77,000 with effect from July 2024.

“This is in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024. This was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated 25th September 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Mr. Ekpo Nta”.

“Before this, the Director General, NYSC Brigadier General YD Ahmed, had paid an advocacy visit to the Chairman in which he solicited a robust welfare package for corps members.

“The NYSC boss is thankful to the Federal Government for the timely gesture and is optimistic that it will not only bring much-needed succour to the corps members but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation,” the statement read.

