Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Nurudeen Shotayo

The man from Bauchi State also renamed his daughter after Tinubu's late mother to solidify his admiration for the President.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the NYSC in a statement by its Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, announced the development.

She said the approval was contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated September 25, 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Ekpo Nta, in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

Before now, corps members were paid a monthly allowance of ₦33,000 following an upward review of the minimum wage to ₦30,000 in 2019.

Reacting to the development, Darazo said the new allowance would cushion the effects of inflation, fare hikes, and electricity costs.

Darazo, the Chairman of Arewa Youths Awareness on Leadership and Election in Bauchi State, became famous after donating his NYSC allowance to Tinubu's presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 election.

In a gesture that solidified his admiration for the President, Darazo renamed his daughter after Tinubu’s mother to celebrate the Supreme Court's affirmation of his election.

He described the President's approval of the new allowance as thoughtful, considering the harsh economic conditions of many Nigerians.

“The president’s magnanimity in approving N77,000 as the allowance for corp members showcases the government’s sensitivity to the plight of the masses,” Darazo told Vanguard.

He also acknowledged the Federal Government's efforts in supporting corps members amid economic turmoil, describing the gesture as Tinubu's commitment to empowering Nigerian youths and recognising their contributions to national development.

He noted further that the increment will boost the morale of corps members and motivate them to give their all to the nation during the service year.

“The president’s leadership and vision for a prosperous Nigeria are truly inspiring.

"This development highlights the current administration’s dedication to its citizens’ welfare, including corp members,” Darazo concluded.

