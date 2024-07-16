RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu promises ₦100k credit alert for each corps member passing out in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also promised ₦100 million for NYSC support staff in Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Recommended articles

The governor also announced a gift of ₦100,000 for each of the 4,277 corps member passing out from the camp. He also promised ₦100 million for NYSC support staff in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu made the promises at the passing out parade of 4,277 corps members, at the NYSC temporary orientation camp at Iyana-Ipaja in Lagos State on Tuesday. The governor dressed in the NYSC outfit at the occasion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members comprised 1,370 males and 2,907 females.

Lagos State Government had, some years ago, allocated some plots of lands at Agbowa in Ikorodu for construction of a permanent NYSC orientation camp. Sanwo-Olu said that NYSC deserved a permanent orientation camp in the state. He promised that before the end of his administration, the permanent orientation camp at Agbowa in Ikorodu would be ready for inauguration.

"This year alone, I will be putting available a total of ₦5 billion that will be used to start the full development of the permanent site for NYSC. For this batch, with all sense of responsibility and because you have been very hardworking, each and every one of you will go home with ₦100,000.

"The money will be made available into your accounts by next week," he said.

Sanwo-Olu also promised to give automatic employment to 100 corps members who would be outstanding in their national service.

"Lagos is ready to help you and work with you. The best part of your life is still ahead of you. Make sure you put in everything that is required because, indeed, the world is waiting for you, Africa is waiting for you, Nigeria is waiting for you, Lagos is waiting for you," he said.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, Yetunde Baderinwa, said that NYSC, as a contributor toward the economic stability of Lagos State, would deploy corps members to every sector of the state.

The state coordinator urged the corps members to take their postings in good faith and serve their fatherland with patriotism, dedication and diligence.

Baderinwa urged them to obey the rules and regulations of the scheme, warning that erring corps members would be penalised in line with the NYSC bye laws.

"Do not embark on unauthorised journeys. If you must travel, ensure you obtain proper permission through the right channel of communication. Be mindful of the friends you mingle with. Obey rules and be law-abiding citizens as the NYSC will not shield you if you engage in any criminal activity.

"You must note that the service year is a period of transition into adulthood; so, you must learn to take responsibilities and take life more seriously."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ohanaeze urges Igbos to boycott upcoming nationwide protests for their safety

Ohanaeze urges Igbos to boycott upcoming nationwide protests for their safety

Sanwo-Olu promises ₦100k credit alert for each corps member passing out in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu promises ₦100k credit alert for each corps member passing out in Lagos

Kagame wins 99% of votes cast in Rwandan presidential election

Kagame wins 99% of votes cast in Rwandan presidential election

NCDC warns of rising yellow fever cases amid lingering cholera outbreak

NCDC warns of rising yellow fever cases amid lingering cholera outbreak

Trump's Shooting: The interplay of dirty politics in US and Nigeria

Trump's Shooting: The interplay of dirty politics in US and Nigeria

Police arrest man for boldly claiming on live radio that he's had sex with minor

Police arrest man for boldly claiming on live radio that he's had sex with minor

FULL LIST: Lawmakers who passed away in 2024

FULL LIST: Lawmakers who passed away in 2024

Tax Tribunal orders NLNG to pay $27.5m to FIRS as 2016 revised corporate income tax

Tax Tribunal orders NLNG to pay $27.5m to FIRS as 2016 revised corporate income tax

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months

Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [News Digest Nigeria]

Reps call for sanctions against Wike and Council Chairmen for disrespect

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

No going back  —  TUC insists on ₦250,000 minimum wage