Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has explained why the governor has yet to personally visit the Ibarapa and Oke Ogun area of the state.

Violence recently erupted in the areas after a Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho and his supporters, stormed the Fulani settlements in the area to evict herdsmen accused of perpetuating criminal activities in the area.

Since the crisis started over a week ago, Governor Makinde has not personally visited the areas but has sent representatives of the state government to hold a meeting with the police and monarchs of the troubled areas.

Many Nigerians have, however, criticised the governor for leaving the state to attend a meeting involving South-West governors and herdsmen in Akure amid the herdsmen-landowners crisis in his state.

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho wants Fulani herders out of Ibarapa area of Oyo state [premiumtimes]

Reacting to this, Adisa said those who think Makinde ignored the crisis in Oyo state to attend a meeting in Akure have muddled up facts and reasons.

He said, “The allegation that the governor went to Akure while he has not gone to Ibarapa is like mixing apples with oranges. The meeting in Akure was a South-West meeting which involved governors of different states of the North and the delegation from the President and all the security agencies of the states of the South-West.

“You don’t leave the meeting of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum for a meeting that would take place within the corridors of Oyo State. The governor had sent two powerful delegations to Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas within one week and immediately after the incident when somebody issued a threat.

“The governor had been fully briefed on what is happening in Ibarapa. He had also called the meeting of all the local government chairmen and political leaders in that area, which was why he came up with the security strategy to deal with the situation in Ibarapa as he did few days ago. That he has not gone to Ibarapa or Oke Ogun does not mean he is not working on the issue in the axis.

“The issue of Akure involves the whole nation. The CP, Oyo State, as we speak, is holding a joint security meeting with all the security agencies and stakeholders in the state. The governor is the chief security officer of the state. His business is not to carry the gun to pursue the criminals. His job is to take the final decision on issues affecting the state.”

Adisa also explained that the governor would decided weather to compensate Igboho and and the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Saliu Abdulkadri, over the loss they suffered in the hands of unknown arsonists after the police conclude their investigation on the crisis.