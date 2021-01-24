Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and traditional rulers in the state will meet in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area on Sunday, January 24, 2021, to deliberate on how to restore peace in the area.

Violence erupted at Igangan in Igangan on Friday, January 22, 2021, after Yoruba activists, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho and his supporters stormed the Fulani communities in the town to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir and herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes in the ancient town.

Speaking on their meeting with the governor and the IGP team, Deputy Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao said, the meeting was organised primarily to ensure that peace return to the town.

The monarch said Makinde would be represented by representatives of the state government, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, would be present at the meeting.

He said, “I am going there tomorrow (today) to hold a meeting with all the traditional rulers in Ibarapaland. The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State too will be there. A team from the Inspector-General of Police Office is also going to be there. The state government (representatives) will also be there.

“All we want to do is to ensure there is peace in the area for everybody to coexist peacefully. I am going in my position as the Deputy Chairman, Oyo State Obas Council; I am going on that premise and we have told all traditional rulers from the three local government areas in Ibarapaland to be there as well.

“There is an ongoing reconciliatory effort at Tede, Ago Are and Ago Amodu in Atisbo Local Government Area. I am coordinating that and everybody should sue for peace. Everybody should eschew violence and embrace peace while the security agents will do their investigation.”

Oba Lasisi Adeoye, the Asigangan of Igangan also confirmed the he and other traditional rulers from Ibarapaland would be part of the meeting.