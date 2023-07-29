Why I didn't disappear during kidnappers' attack, Anambra native doctor

The dibia, famous for his ostentatious lifestyle, was kidnapped by gunmen while having a pleasurable moment with his friends at his hotel in Anambra State on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Since the news of his abduction filtered into the social media space, some people have wondered why Akwa, as fondly called by admirers, couldn't deploy his acclaimed supernatural powers to avert the kidnapping attempt.

However, following his release on Saturday, July 29, 2023, the herbalist has now disclosed in a viral video why he willingly submitted himself to the kidnappers.

According to the juju man, he opted against escaping during the attack in order to save the lives of other people around him.

Pulse Nigeria

Narrating what happened on the day of the incident, the witch doctor said he went to the hotel after receiving a call from a friend who informed him that they were at the place relaxing.

He said, “What really happened was that I was there (at home) that day, at around 11:30am, when someone called me and said they were at my hotel, and that they were spending money, and had spent close to N300,000, and that they would have wanted me to be around.

“I obliged them and drove to the hotel all by myself, in my new car. No one came with me. I was there, and not up to 30 minutes later, gunshots rented the air. People started running helter-skelter. I now went out to see what was happening, and the people started shooting at me.

“They killed two of my security men. I don’t want to reveal much now, but I know that only two things can save a man. If your charms do not save you, your money will save you.

“Anyone who has charms should have money. So the people took me into their car. If I wanted to run away, I would have run away, but I have seen those that were shot and I said if I leave, they would kill many people. A lot of people were lying down, and if I wanted to leave, they would have killed many.

“The story too would have been that the whole thing started when I came in, meaning that I was the one who brought in kidnappers. I decided to follow them to show that my hands were clean. What I did was to save many souls. If you think they took me because I ate people’s money, let me tell you I did not. If I eat your money, come to me I will give you money because I have money.”

Meanwhile, the native doctor also revealed that his ordeal is linked to the sit-at-home exercise in the South-East region.

“This whole thing is related to this sit-at-home people, and they mentioned names of more people they will take, but it’s not something I can say now. They killed many in front of me. They killed up to 20 people before me.

