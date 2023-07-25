Gunmen kidnap popular native doctor in Anambra

Nwangwu was abducted in the late hours of Sunday, July 23, 2023, from his hotel room by the gunmen who also shot two of his security aides to death.

The abduction of the victim, who was said to be among the strongest and richest witch doctors in Anambra State, came as a surprise because he’s known for preparing disappearance and anti-bullet charms for people.

“Two of his security men were shot dead. Where is Nwa Ocha and Odeshi? This is someone people flock to his Oba mansion for anti-bullet charms and other money rituals,” a source was quoted saying.

While kidnapping people for ransom is a common practise in the state, Nwangwu’s abduction was surprising to many residents, as he was famous for being feared.

When contacted, The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the abduction of the native doctor. The police spokesperson, however, said a manhunt had been launched to nab the gunmen and bring them to book.

In a related development, no less than nine suspected kidnappers and robbery gang members have been arrested in various communities in Anambra East Local Government Area.

The suspects, camping in Anam, Anambra West, specialised in kidnapping rich men in Aguleri and environs, operating at Aguleri junction and Nsugbe axis.

It was gathered that the criminal gang members were all apprehended by joint security operatives.