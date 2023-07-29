Kidnappers release famous Anambra native doctor after ₦300m ransom demand

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed Nwangwu’s release on Saturday.

Ikenga noted that the popular native doctor was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the native doctor was kidnapped about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ikenga, the abductors have contacted with friends and relatives and are demanding millions, in the neighbourhood of ₦300 million.