We've not been told to start paying corps members ₦70k minimum wage - NYSC

Recall President Bola Tinubu recently signed the new Minimum Wage Bill into law, and by convention, corps members are expected to see an upgrade in their monthly allowance to reflect the new wage.

Contrary to the social media report, the NYSC said it has not been directed by relevant authorities to start payment of 70 thousand naira to corps members or to upgrade their accounts.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The service described the report as misleading and absolutely false while advising corps members to desist from allowing mischief makers whose intention is to mislead Nigerians to play on the intelligence.

“The attention of National Youth Service Corps management has been drawn to misleading information circulating in the media regarding payment of N70,000 minimum wage to corps members and the directive to upgrade their accounts. This is an absolute falsehood which is far from the truth.

“Corps members, parents and members of the public should note that no directive has been received from the relevant sector of government responsible for wages matters.

“It is, therefore, impossible for the NYSC to issue any information on such. Corps members already know the approved channel and mode of communication in the scheme and should therefore ignore the directive accordingly.

“The NYSC, by this release therefore admonishes corps members to desist from allowing mischief makers who are set to mislead Nigerians from continuing to play on their intelligence.

