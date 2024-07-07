NYSC DG vows to help corps members secure interest-free loan to upskill

Ahmed made the call on Saturday while addressing the 2024 Batch B Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, Lagos.

He said, ‘You are representing the image of the scheme, therefore, you must live up to expectations, your dressing and appearance must conform to the NYSC dress code and with the kits provided for the period.”

Ahmed also urged the corps members to always make themselves participate in all camp activities, adding, “Take all camp programmes very seriously.

”There are about 12 skills which we sensitise the corps members during the orientation camp exercise and we encourage them to pick a skill of their interest so that they can develop it and become independent.

“We are in collaboration with the Bank of Industry, Unity Bank, Access Bank and NNPC Foundation, amongst others, that are ready to provide grants and loans at no interest,” the director-general said.

Ahmed, who expressed delight at the state of the camp, urged the corps members to be disciplined and practise the best hygiene to guide against cholera or any form of disease.

On the posting of corps members for primary Assignments, Ahmed urged all government establishments and private organisations to absorb and give them an opportunity to contribute their quotas to national development.

He, however, warned the corps members against indulging in self-rejection, adding, “Sometimes corps members ask to be rejected or relocated, but we emphasise that they accept their postings in good faith, go there and give in their best.”

Ahmed, who declared that the welfare and security of the corps members remained the scheme’s top agenda, warned them against embarking on unauthorised and night journeys.

Earlier, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, the State Coordinator, NYSC commended Ahmed for the visit, saying, ”The corps members have seen themselves as brothers/sisters from one big family.

”They have shown their preparedness to be mentored and integrate themselves with the spirit of nationalism, dedication and absolute resolve to serve their fatherland.

”The camp officials are on top of their jobs, while members of other collaborating agencies have been exceptional in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities.

“We have platoon counsellors, a safety protocol committee, climate setting for prospective corps members, integrity talks with male and female corps members and a health hygiene monitoring committee as best practices in the orientation camp.”

