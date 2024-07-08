New minimum wage to benefit corps members - NYSC confirms

On Monday, July 8, the NYSC spokesman Eddy Megwa reiterated the NYSC’s commitment to providing accurate information.

He clarified that while the claim of a new package is untrue, corps members will indeed benefit from the new minimum wage.

Megwa expressed disappointment over some media outlets’ misrepresentation of facts during the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed’s visit to the Ogun State orientation camp in Sagamu on Saturday, July 6.

“For clarity’s sake, General Ahmed, while addressing corps members, said it is expected that they would benefit from the minimum wage when it is approved, he did not say the President has approved any increment in their allowance,” Megwa said as quoted by Guardian.

He said that as part of his oversight functions during orientation periods, the DG advised the corps members on issues relating to patriotism, entrepreneurship, security consciousness, community development, and youth development for leadership roles.