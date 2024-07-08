ADVERTISEMENT
New minimum wage to benefit corps members - NYSC confirms

Segun Adeyemi

The NYSC further confirmed that this development is subject to approval and that it is not within its power to decide on it.

Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]
On Monday, July 8, the NYSC spokesman Eddy Megwa reiterated the NYSC’s commitment to providing accurate information.

He clarified that while the claim of a new package is untrue, corps members will indeed benefit from the new minimum wage.

Megwa expressed disappointment over some media outlets’ misrepresentation of facts during the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed’s visit to the Ogun State orientation camp in Sagamu on Saturday, July 6.

“For clarity’s sake, General Ahmed, while addressing corps members, said it is expected that they would benefit from the minimum wage when it is approved, he did not say the President has approved any increment in their allowance,” Megwa said as quoted by Guardian.

He said that as part of his oversight functions during orientation periods, the DG advised the corps members on issues relating to patriotism, entrepreneurship, security consciousness, community development, and youth development for leadership roles.

Ahmed has also urged press members to be factual in their reportage of NYSC activities to avoid inciting unnecessary apprehension among the scheme’s stakeholders.

