VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays

The event was held a couple of hours after Tinubu assented to the National Anthem Bill 2024, which reintroduced the old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” and discarded the famous and more relatable "Arise, O Compatriots."

Also in attendance at the flag-off were the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike among other top government functionaries.

Speaking at the event, the President declared that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as Metro Line, will offer six-month free rides for the citizens.

Meanwhile, as is tradition at any state function, the national anthem was rendered before and after the conclusion of proceedings.

In a video captured by Channels Television, Tinubu, Shettima and a host of others didn't sing along as the camera panned towards them during the rendition of the controversial anthem.

On the other hand, Akpabio and a few others were seen mouthing the anthem.

Nigerians reject new national anthem

The reintroduction of the old national anthem has sparked angry reactions from Nigerians who questioned the need and urgency for such a move.

While some kicked against the anthem due to its colonial root, others wondered why the Federal Government prioritised that decision ahead of other pressing national issues.

The former Minister of Oby Ezekwesili has defiantly vowed never to recite the newly adopted anthem, insisting that the abandoned “Arise, O compatriots” remains her national anthem.