ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu and Shetimma refused to sing along as the new national anthem was rendered at an event in Abuja on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.
President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Recommended articles

The event was held a couple of hours after Tinubu assented to the National Anthem Bill 2024, which reintroduced the old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” and discarded the famous and more relatable "Arise, O Compatriots."

Also in attendance at the flag-off were the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike among other top government functionaries.

Speaking at the event, the President declared that the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as Metro Line, will offer six-month free rides for the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, as is tradition at any state function, the national anthem was rendered before and after the conclusion of proceedings.

In a video captured by Channels Television, Tinubu, Shettima and a host of others didn't sing along as the camera panned towards them during the rendition of the controversial anthem.

On the other hand, Akpabio and a few others were seen mouthing the anthem.

Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays [Channels Television]
Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays [Channels Television] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The reintroduction of the old national anthem has sparked angry reactions from Nigerians who questioned the need and urgency for such a move.

While some kicked against the anthem due to its colonial root, others wondered why the Federal Government prioritised that decision ahead of other pressing national issues.

The former Minister of Oby Ezekwesili has defiantly vowed never to recite the newly adopted anthem, insisting that the abandoned “Arise, O compatriots” remains her national anthem.

Many Nigerians have also towed the same line as Ezekwesili as criticisms of the policy lingers.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays

VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays

Nigerian Ambassador to Libya warns Nigerians against irregular migration

Nigerian Ambassador to Libya warns Nigerians against irregular migration

Ezekwesili vows to continue singing abandoned national anthem

Ezekwesili vows to continue singing abandoned national anthem

Tinubu declares free ride of Abuja light rail until December

Tinubu declares free ride of Abuja light rail until December

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention