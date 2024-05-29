Tinubu signs bill reinstating old national anthem

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this on Wednesday, May 29, during a joint session of the National Assembly, which also marked the 25th anniversary of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

As reported by Channels TV, President Tinubu is anticipated to attend the joint session.

Akpabio noted that the session’s main purpose is to unveil the new national anthem.

He also mentioned that the President will not deliver a speech as he must leave to inaugurate the Abuja metro line.

Previously, the Senate and the House of Representatives had approved the legislation to change the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” in separate sessions.

The old national anthem of Nigeria, “Arise, O Compatriots,” has been replaced by the older anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” adopted initially upon Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960.

Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who resided in Nigeria during its independence era, wrote the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while Frances Berda composed the music.

This anthem was pivotal in fostering Nigeria’s national identity and promoting unity throughout the 1960s and late 1970s.

Lyrics of "Nigeria We Hail Thee"

Nigeria, we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty