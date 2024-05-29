'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this during a joint session of the National Assembly, which also marked the 25th anniversary of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

However, the National Assembly’s decision to pass the bill and the president’s approval have triggered criticism from Nigerians on social media.

Many described it as a waste of time and misplaced priorities amidst the incessant insecurity and economic hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damilare Sabram, with the X handle @gsabram7, wrote, “Imagine playing against England in World Cup, they will start laughing once they hear this crap🤦”

@EkhatorFestus05 wrote, “Can this government take fuel prices back to the old price, too.”

@n6oflife6 wrote, “This is The greatest Clownery I have ever witnessed in my history as a Nigerian. Fuck everybody involved. 🙄😡🤡”

@DaSteve001 wrote, “I will never sing it, this is my civil disobedience.”