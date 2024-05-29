ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

Segun Adeyemi

Many described it as a waste of time and misplaced priorities amidst the incessant insecurity and economic hardship.

President Bola Tinubu is under fire over National Anthem Bill. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu is under fire over National Anthem Bill. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this during a joint session of the National Assembly, which also marked the 25th anniversary of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

However, the National Assembly’s decision to pass the bill and the president’s approval have triggered criticism from Nigerians on social media.

Many described it as a waste of time and misplaced priorities amidst the incessant insecurity and economic hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damilare Sabram, with the X handle @gsabram7, wrote, “Imagine playing against England in World Cup, they will start laughing once they hear this crap🤦”

@EkhatorFestus05 wrote, “Can this government take fuel prices back to the old price, too.”

@n6oflife6 wrote, “This is The greatest Clownery I have ever witnessed in my history as a Nigerian. Fuck everybody involved. 🙄😡🤡”

@DaSteve001 wrote, “I will never sing it, this is my civil disobedience.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Ambassador to Libya warns Nigerians against irregular migration

Nigerian Ambassador to Libya warns Nigerians against irregular migration

Ezekwesili vows to continue singing abandoned national anthem

Ezekwesili vows to continue singing abandoned national anthem

Tinubu declares free ride of Abuja light rail until December

Tinubu declares free ride of Abuja light rail until December

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

CSO to quiz INEC chairman live on electoral reform ahead of 2027 polls

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

'I will never sing it' - Nigerians react to Tinubu's approval of old national anthem

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Fintiri approves ₦2.3bn for court renovation, to enhance justice delivery

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

Bricklayer burglarises late herbalist's home, steals 'get-rich' soap, valuables

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

VIDEO: 'Thank you for bringing back the anthem we grew up with' - Speaker to Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Senator Ali Ndume has expressed optimism that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger would return to the ECOWAS fold. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will reverse decision on ECOWAS exit - Ndume

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Elvert Ekom Ayambem [Facebook]

Fresh crisis rocks Cross River as lawmakers impeach speaker