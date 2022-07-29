Tinubu says CAN is an important organisation in Nigeria

This is as he alleged that some misguided persons are planning to stoke religious and ethnic divisions among Nigerians.

The former Lagos State Governor disclosed this in a statement to congratulate the newly-elected president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Daniel Okoh.

The APC presidential flag-bearer added that some elements were hell bent on destroying social harmony and unleash violence on the country.

He therefore urged Nigerians of all faiths to agree to live in peace and shun violence and hatred.

He said, “As a nation, we are in a critical moment where misguided and terrible actors attempt to destroy social harmony and reign violence on us all. These awful forces seek to stoke religious and ethnic divisions in hope of pitting Nigerian brother against Nigerian brother. While we may not agree on everything, all well-meaning Nigerians agree that we must live in peace, must respect and honour our diversity and eschew violence and hatred.”

Tinubu also noted that CAN is one of the most important organisations in the nation that constantly strives for the betterment of, not only Christians, but also the nation as a whole.

He, however, expressed optimism that the newly elected president of the association will advocate for the benefits of democratic good governance for all Nigerians regardless of creed or belief systems.

Tinubu said, “CAN is one of the most important organizations in the nation. Not only does it seek the betterment of the Christian community in Nigeria, its moral force and standing benefit all Nigerians as we seek to establish a just and compassionate society where people of all faiths and beliefs live and work together in peace and harmony.

“We are grateful that CAN as an organization embodies these and other principles that reflect the values and virtues of Christ. We are glad that the new President of CAN, Rev. Okoh, is a humane and kind soul who has dedicated his life to the betterment of his fellow man and is a person who will work with leaders of other faiths and beliefs to anneal the bonds of unity, inter-religious understanding and tolerance while advocating for the benefits of democratic good governance for all Nigerians regardless of creed or belief systems,” he said.

Tinubu noted that the new CAN president, who is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church would be a worthy successor to Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle whose leadership was characterized by exceptional commitment, principle and wisdom.

“As Rev. Okoh assumes the mantle of leadership, it is my hope and prayer that his tenure brightens every corner of our country and may he be a shining light to all,” he added.