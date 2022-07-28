Okoh steps in as new CAN President, Ayokunle out

This was disclosed on Thursday by the General Assembly of CAN after the formal validation of Okoh's election, which also marked the end of the regime of Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle.

Okoh emerged through the recommendation of the Electoral College which was constituted to screen and suggest candidates for the offices of the President and Vice President, respectively, in line with the provisions of the 2021 CAN constitution as amended, The Punch reports.

The new President, who is also the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International, Onitsha, secured all the 259 votes from delegates who participate in the body's 12th General Assembly.

He's expected to serve a single term of five-years.

While making his acceptance speech, Okoh urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put a stop to the rising insecurity in the country.

He said, “While thanking the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for his efforts to combat terrorism and banditry, I would like to appeal to His Excellency to end the bloodletting, kidnapping and general insecurity in all the geo-political zones of the country.

“I believe that government can do more to secure the lives and property given all the modern technology within its reach.”

According to the new CAN President, it has become imperative for the Christian body to respond appropriately to national issues, adding that the organisation would continue to participate actively and effectively in nation building.

He said, “We are coming in at the time that all of us in the Christian faith, believe that some section of political leaders are not sensitive to the diverse nature of our population when certain decisions are being made.

“Many Christians feel and have the genuine fear that there is a deliberate plan to remove the Christian faith from the scheme of things and make us second-class citizens in our own country – genuine fear borne out of the recent happenings in our polity i.e. the same-faith ticket in one of the major political parties in Nigeria despite the caution raised by CAN since two years ago.

“Whatever happens, no matter how many times our sensibilities are insulted, we must resolve to make a positive impact on the political, economic and social systems of our dear nation.”

The outgoing President, Ayokunle, encouraged his successor to show love to the people irrespective of their shortcomings.

“The people will annoy him, make him angry, and may not even appreciate him, but he must continue to seek the good of the people,” Ayokunle advised.