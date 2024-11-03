Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

This is according to Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs, in a statement late Saturday, November 2, 2024, after visiting the facility where the children are being held.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim engaged directly with the children, offered comfort, listened to their concerns, and assured them of her commitment to their well-being.

No fewer than 52 minors were arraigned in court by the Police last week over allegations of treason due to their conduct during the nationwide protest against hunger and hardship.

There was national outrage over the detainment and subsequent arraignment of the children, some of whom fainted in court due to claims of malnutrition.

After her visit, the Minister expressed deep concern over the plight of the 52 children and equally acknowledged the public concerns about their treatment, safety, and rights.

She said her ministry is taking active steps to address these issues, assuring that the rights of every child are paramount, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Child Rights Act, and international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

She stressed that every child, regardless of circumstance, is entitled to protection, dignity, and a fair judicial process under the law.

Minister talking to authorities

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said she's also held discussions with authorities to ensure the children receive appropriate care and that their rights are well safeguarded.

“Communications are underway with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Justice, the judiciary, and correctional institutions, to ensure that these children’s cases are expedited and heard in juvenile courts as mandated by law.

“Active monitoring of their welfare is ongoing, and the Ministry is collaborating with child rights advocates to ensure no child suffers undue harm, discrimination, or maltreatment.

“Plans are in place to work closely with child protection services to provide post-release psychological counselling, social support, and rehabilitation to facilitate these children’s reintegration into their communities. In partnership with stakeholders, the Ministry is also exploring educational opportunities for the children to support their growth and well-being beyond this challenging experience.

“To further address the public’s concerns, the President has directed the Attorney General of the Federation to review the cases of these minors swiftly. The Ministry is confident that justice will prevail, in alignment with Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law and the principles of child protection.

“In addition, the Ministry is adopting a Whole-of-Society Approach (WoSA) to address juvenile delinquency. Through collaborative efforts with all relevant stakeholders, the goal is to strengthen existing systems and structures, with a focus on reforming the juvenile justice system.

“Key initiatives will include revising laws to address juvenile delinquency and fostering multi-sectoral engagement to empower communities and authorities to prevent juvenile delinquency across Nigeria," the statement partly read.

The Ministry assured all concerned citizens that it will continue its advocacy for the rights of these children and work tirelessly to secure a just outcome.