Kwankwaso, Shehu Sani knocks Tinubu's govt over arraignment of minors

Both have voiced their dismay at what they describe as a troubling response from the government.

One of the minors reportedly collapsed in court before the trial began, highlighting the dire health conditions many of these children face.

Kwankwaso took to social media to express his concern over the government's approach, questioning why visibly malnourished minors, who should be in school, are being subjected to such harsh treatment.

"These children are being exposed to cruel conditions that are highly unusual and undermine the very essence of human rights and dignity," Kwankwaso stated.

Kwankwaso slams strict bail condition

He further criticised the strict bail conditions imposed on the minors, calling them "absurd and unreasonable."

According to Kwankwaso, minors have been ordered to provide ₦10 million and secure a grade 15 civil servant as a guarantor – demands he considers unrealistic for teenagers.

"Our duty as leaders is to protect the most vulnerable among us – children, women, the elderly, and the needy. The government should not be the one violating these rights," he added.

The former Kano State Governor also referenced the Child's Rights Act of 2003, reminding the government of its responsibility to uphold children's rights to dignity and protection from any form of abuse.

He urged the authorities to reconsider the charges and allow the minors to return to their families, stating that they deserve the chance to be "responsible citizens."

"Unfortunate and shameful for Nigeria's democracy" - Shehu Sani

Echoing Kwankwaso's sentiments, Shehu Sani also condemned the government's actions.

He labelled the arraignment of minors as "unfortunate and shameful" for Nigeria's democracy.

In his message on X, Sani called for an immediate withdrawal of charges, urging the government to send the minors back to their respective states.

"Our country's democracy should not be stained by such an affront to children's rights," Sani stated.