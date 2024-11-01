VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

The incident unfolded as the young defendants, among 125 individuals facing terrorism charges, stood before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, accused of participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests in Kano State.

The Nigeria Police Force had divided the 125 defendants into two groups, with 76 and 49 defendants scheduled for separate arraignments.

As the first batch approached the dock, several of the young defendants suddenly collapsed, prompting immediate concern in the courtroom.

Justice Egwuatu suspended proceedings and requested medical assistance for the collapsed teenagers. Health officials from the court’s clinic were called to offer immediate care.

Marshall Abubakar, the lawyer representing the defendants, attributed the incident to severe hunger and inadequate medical care.

“All these young children are sick and hungry,” Abubakar stated. “They have been kept in police custody for weeks without food and proper medical care. They are sick and need proper attention. That is the cause of these unfortunate developments.”